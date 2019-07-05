File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – A Herbertsdale farmer appeared in court for allegedly assaulting workers who stepped on his farm while they were busy erecting a fence for the neighbouring farmer. Hendrick Claasen is alleged to have called the four men the K-word as he verbally assaulted them in the area, north of Mossel Bay.

The Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI) party supported the workers at the town’s magistrate’s court, where Claasen appeared for assault.

They called for more charges against Claasen, including crimen injuria.

One of the alleged victims of the attack, Patrick Motseki, said while they were working, they heard screams out of nowhere.

“We were going to put up fencing for Piet du Toit (neighbouring farmer) and we had to enter from the other owner’s side.

“We went with Piet’s farm manager and this man came at us, yelling and screaming that we must get off his land.

“He was yelling at the farm manager and we turned around and that’s when we heard him say, ‘vat die K’s van my plaas, ek soek die K's nie op my plaas nie.’

“I couldn’t work that day, as I had not expected to hear those words.

“I didn’t know it would feel as painful as it did to hear it said to me out loud,” Motseki said.

Attempts to contact Claasen yesterday proved fruitless.

Du Toit said he supported Motseki and the other workers because he has worked with them for many years.

“I arranged for access with the landowners and I was well within my rights to create a buffer zone but more towards my property.

“This must have upset him because now it meant he wouldn’t be able to reclassify his land, which also increases its worth,” Du Toit said.

Last year, another Herbertsdale farm owner, Frik Muller, was accused of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and the illegal possession of firearms after four weapons were confiscated from his property.

Muller allegedly attempted to demolish a farmworkers home by driving his tractor into it several times.

PBI leader Virgill Gericke said they condemned the use of derogatory language.

“We helped appoint a lawyer who instituted the intimidation and crimen injuria charges, and we went to the police to ensure this person was charged.

“We will also be writing to the senior state prosecutor to have the prosecutor recuse herself, for referring to the racial slurs as ‘plattelandse taal’ (rural talk) and not pursuing the case as a crimen injuria matter,” said Gericke.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Chris Spies said: “(We) confirm a case of crimen injuria was opened at the Herbertsdale police station in June. The investigation is ongoing ”

