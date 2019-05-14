File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – A wine farmer has been killed and his wife stabbed in Bonnievale, near Robertson, by four armed men on Monday night. Police said four armed suspects attacked the 55-year-old man and his wife in their residence, holding them hostage. The 55-year-old woman managed to escape and call for help.

"Four armed suspects attacked a couple, both 55, in their residence and held them hostage," said Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut.

"The female victim who sustained a stab wound managed to escape and alerted police. The body of her husband was later discovered approximately 200m from the house."

A case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated.

The Western Cape synod of the Dutch Reformed Church reported online in Kerkbode that the couple, Tool and Liezel Wessels, had been about to leave for choir practice and a support group meeting when they were attacked. The couple has two daughters studying at Stellenbosch University.

AfriForum's head of community safety, Ian Cameron, tweeted that Liezel Wessels also had hot water poured over her. According to Cameron, the house was ransacked and the firearm safe was missing.