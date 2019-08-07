File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – Uniondale farmer Marthinus Loock, who was accused of discharging a firearm in a municipal area during a protest, will probably face another charge when he appears in court later this month. Loock and fellow farmer Nico Gerber appeared in the Uniondale Magistrate’s Court on a charge of firing ammunition in a municipal area. Both accused are currently out on bail of R1 000.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Please note that at this stage, the charge against the two accused is one of discharge of a firearm in a public place/municipal area.

“The final charges to be preferred will be decided upon once the investigation has been finalised.”

Ntabazalila said Loock would be facing another charge of possession of a firearm without a permit.

Tensions in the George municipality simmered after protesters took to the streets over the downgrading of the local fire station.

During the protest, according to police reports, a farmer discharged his shotgun, hitting three people.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the men were charged with three charges each when they were arrested on July 15.

“Both of them faced charges of attempted murder, firing ammunition in a municipal area and pointing of a firearm.

“However, when the men made their first court appearance, the NPA only pursued the charge of firing ammunition in a municipal area, for each of the men.”

Last month, a group of protesters attending the court proceedings demanded the duo be charged with attempted murder.

Community activist Herbert Daniels said calm had returned to Uniondale.

“On Sunday, we will be having a community feedback session after meeting with the mayor later this week.

“Currently, we are also trying to get human rights lawyers to assist us in this case, as we believe strongly the attempted murder cases still have to be pursued and tested in court.

“With regard to the fire station, this also still remains a huge concern to us and we are still demanding that funds be made available for the fire station, which is a very necessary service.”

Loock will appear in the Uniondale Magistrate’s Court on August 26, while his co-accused, Gerber, is expected to appear in court on September 30.