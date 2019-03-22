Commercial Stevedore, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union Trevor Christians said that workers planned to march to Cape Town and protest outside the consulates of countries that were the biggest importers of South African wine. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Some farm owners in the Boland threatened workers with dismissals and eviction if they dared to attend a union rally on Human Rights Day yesterday, says the Commercial Stevedore, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union (CSAAWU). The union had organised a rally behind Paarl Windmeul to celebrate Human Rights Day and create a platform for farmworkers to speak out against abuse on farms.

However, according to the union, at the last minute workers were told by the farmers that they had to work and must stay away from the rally.

CSAAWU general secretary Trevor Christians said: “Workers were being denied their right to attend our rally, which we intended to be a platform for them to tell of their working and living conditions on farms.”

Christians said that workers planned to march to Cape Town and protest outside the consulates of countries that were the biggest importers of South African wine.

He said the union called on all other “progressive forces” to request an urgent meeting with Agri-Western Cape as a matter of priority.

“We need to show workers that they have support and that they are not alone. Solidarity is powerful ammunition that workers in South Africa need urgently.”

Christians said that there was hostility in the area and the union was concerned that workers would be victimised if they identified the farms.

Agri-Western Cape spokesperson Jeanne Boshoff said: “Agri-Western Cape condemns any violation of any farmworker’s rights. The allegations need to be investigated.”

The Philippi Horticultural Area campaign said it condemned in the strongest possible terms the actions of white farmers in the Boland who had violated the right of farmworkers to take a day off and commemorate Human Rights Day.

“Today we commemorate Sharpeville and all the massacres before and afterward, and remind ourselves the struggle for a better life is not over for the majority of our people.

“As we commemorate Human Rights Day, may this day be a reminder that we should all be concerned about the human rights of farmworkers and their families.

“We call on the national and provincial governments, Agri-SA and the Human Rights Commission to take action against these farmers.

“The actions of white farmers should remind us all - workers and consumers - that little has changed on the farms in this province.”

The organisation said farmworkers were routinely denied basic human rights and many constantly lived under the cloud of eviction, denied a living wage and dignity in the workplace.

“Farmworkers play a critical role in nourishing us.

“It’s the moral dilemma of our times that consumers do not know where their food comes from and are disconnected from the land and the struggles of the people on it.”

On the eve of Human Rights Day, more than 250 women farmworkers and dwellers representing the greater Cape Winelands marched to Parliament over the crisis of farm evictions.

The march was led by human rights organisation Women on Farms Project (WFP), which hosted an engagement with the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, Department of Justice, SA Police Service and the South African Human Rights Commission.

WFP co-director Carmen Louw said they marched to Parliament to hand over memorandums to the Presidency and the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform.

“We had raised many issues about the human rights of thousands of South African farmworkers and dwellers, which are routinely violated as they face escalating evictions from farms.

“Evictions in the broader Cape winelands, and specifically in the Drakenstein Municipality, have reached crisis levels that cannot be dealt with on a case-by-case basis,” she said.

