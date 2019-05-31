Tracey Adams

South African farmers have been requested to urgently vaccinate their animals, including cattle, sheep and goats, against anthrax. This comes after an outbreak of anthrax was confirmed near Maseru, the capital of Lesotho.

The Veterinary Authority of Lesotho has reported three anthrax outbreaks to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

The first outbreak was recorded on May 12, and a total of 24 cattle were reported dead.

Under no circumstances should venison of infected game be consumed, the National Red Meat Producers’ Organisation (RPO) warned.

According to the RPO, in this case, humans were also infected with the disease after the carcasses were cut open and eaten.

The areas affected include Ladybrand in the Maseru-zone, Zastron, Wepener, Maputsoe, Botha Bothet and Thabo Mofutsanyane.

A 10km-radius has been quarantined and farmers from Ha-Tseka were warned not to take their products to a Maseru trade fair.

Animal movement between the Free State and Lesotho will be restricted and no trade will be allowed, RPO said.

“Farmers must also be very cautious when buying new animals and ensure that the animals are disease-free. The movement of animals (live stock and game) must as far as possible be avoided and if any mortalities occur, the carcass must be handled with the utmost care and under no circumstances be cut open,” the RPO said.

Anthrax is a highly contagious and infectious soil-borne disease caused by bacillus anthracis, a relatively large spore-forming bacteria that can infect mammals.

Animals which contract the disease show symptoms, which can include: not eating, a decline in milk production; milk may be bloody; contracted breathing and often lying down.

Visit www.nicd.ac.za/diseases -a-* -index/. Guidelines and other useful resources are available on the National Institute for Communicable Diseases website: www.nicd.ac.za

CAPE TIMES