Cape Town - A farmworker from Paleisheuwel, near Citrusdal, died of his injuries a week after he was driven over by a bakkie while on his lunch break.

On April 16, Paul Swartz was severely injured when a pesticide distributor on a visit to the Somersgroen potato farm drove over him while he was on a break.

Farm owner Jan Visser said Swartz died of his injuries in Tygerberg Hospital and his wife Harriet was devastated by the news.

“Oom Paul’s (Swartz) daughter phoned me around midnight to give me the news and I could not sleep since, and I am still struggling to come to terms.

"I don’t know how it happened. I was in the field at the time and this seems like a tragic and unfortunate accident,” said Visser.

He said he and Swartz had been working together for over 20 years and he had not met a man more respected in his community.

There were no funeral arrangements yet, said Visser.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation director Billy Claassen said Swartz was taken to hospital in Piketberg, then transferred to Paarl, before being taken to Tygerberg Hospital.

“Paul needed surgery but there was swelling, and while the doctors waited for it to go down, his condition just became worse.

“We don’t know what this driver was thinking, but he did not stop and drove over Paul, and we ask why he has not been arrested,” said Claassen.

He said Swartz was the breadwinner for his family.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The incident occurred around 3pm, where a 57-year-old man was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“This office was informed that the victim died while in hospital."

