Farmworker thwarts ‘eviction’ by irate baas

Cape Town - A Stellenbosch resident has detailed how a family wedding was ruined when a farm owner allegedly went on a rampage, smashing her windows and vandalising her home of 20 years in an attempt to evict her. In a win for Ingrid Wenn however, a spoliation order has secured her continued occupancy of the farm-located dwelling at Devon Valley Farm.

The farm management said they responded to an incident of “unauthorised visitors” on Saturday. Wenn has been a farmworker at Devon Valley Hotel for two decades, and on Wednesday said she was distraught when she heard she had to vacate the only home she has known. This comes after the farm owner, Alan Louise is alleged to have vandalised her home.

“On Saturday my husband picked me up from home with a taxi so that we can make our way to a family wedding. “Family members, who were in the taxi, asked if they could use our toilet.I allowed them to because I knew it would only take a few minutes and we could leave soon enough to be on time for the wedding. “When we got to the gate, the farm owners’s son had a problem and he said his father would ‘deal with us’.

“I didn’t give it much thought as it wasn’t such a big deal but while at the wedding I received a message from my neighbour informing me that there was a problem at home and I had to come quick. “I got messages telling me that the farm owner was in my home and had smashed windows and vandalised my home.” She returned home immediately but was apparently barred by the security who informed them that the owner did not want them there.

“We then went to SAPS on Sunday to report the matter and were told that we can’t get a case number but they would issue us with an affidavit. In the meantime, the boss told me I had to come to work on Monday but I couldn’t report for duty as I was stopped from getting into my house and my uniform. My husband and I then approached the Women on Farms organisation where we told them what happened. “I felt distraught and was crying because this was a sad situation that I didn’t think I would have to deal with. I have been working at the farm for 20 years where I started as a cleaner and worked myself up to being a chef.

“The treatment received by Louise has been very heartbreaking and disappointing. “He accused me of not wanting to pay rent but nobody is paying rent at the moment after they stopped the monthly R300 rental during the hard lockdown. “I would feel better if they actually restarted the rental because we often have to hear that we get everything for free. It’s not nice hearing this when you earn an honest living,” said Wenn.

The family has since moved back into the farmhouse despite the damages not yet having been repaired. “We got a spoliation order through the help of a legal aid lawyer which ordered that the owner must repair the damages and that we should be moved back into the house. I am relieved to be back home and have also returned to work because I need to earn a living,” said Wenn.

Management at Devon Valley Hotel said they responded to an incident of “unauthorised visitors” on Saturday. “Mr Louis was called on the night in question by staff to unauthorised visitors (about 12-15) to the Hotel. ABC backup security was immediately called to the scene. “When management was waiting for ABC security, the uninvited guests left with a combi via the hotel back-gate.

“Management was advised by neighbours that the staff member in question were housing uninvited guests (more than two) to sleep in a very small apartment. Louis requested that ABC enter the apartment via the window to open the latch; a small piece of the glass was broken to do so. “Management settled the matter on Wednesday with the attorney for the tenant that they may not permit any third party in the apartment without the express permission of management.

“The tenant and her husband are now back in the apartment with this agreement and all matters are resolved to everyone’s satisfaction,” they said. Women on Farms Project representative, Madelein Herwil, said: “We assisted her after she told us what the situation was. “According to Wenn the farmer also does not want her husband to live with her at the farm. He has lived there all the years as well. They are married, how can you separate a married couple from each other? He had vandalised their property in an effort to make them leave the farm.

“They alleged that Wenn allowed the people who were in the taxi to sleep at her home, which was not the case. The farm owner does not want any families to visit workers at the farm where they live. “We got legal advice and a spoliation order was issued in terms of Extension of Security of Tenure Act.