A Khayelitsha family grieving the loss of eight of its members who were killed in a shack fire say they had not been informed that the man accused of arson was granted bail.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a 26-year-old man was charged with murder and will make his second court appearance on June 26.

Nonkululeko, 60, Dumile, 44, Wanda, 28, Sisipho, 14, Abongile, 9, Endinako, 7, Athenkosi, 7, and Mvano, 2, died after being trapped inside their burning home.

Their two-room shack in Taiwan in Khayelitsha was allegedly set alight.

Police questioned a 21-year-old woman after the fire but she was released because of a lack of evidence.

Yesterday a relative, Asanda Bangani, said it was news to the family that someone had been arrested.

“We want to know who has been arrested. It is saddening that we have to hear from a journalist that a suspect has been arrested. Should we have known earlier of the arrests, we would have voiced to the prosecutor that bail should not be granted.

“We are interested in this case because we want to know the reasons behind the crime,” said Bangani.

Approached for comment, police spokesperson FC van Wyk referred questions to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Regional NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila did not respond to questions.

Bangani said the eight members who died will be buried at the weekend in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape.

“We did the DNA tests with the help of the Department of Social Development. The tests came back positive.

“The bodies of the deceased will be transported on Thursday. The rest of the family members will leave Cape Town on Friday afternoon and the funeral will be on Saturday,” she said.

