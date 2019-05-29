File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – A taxi driver who was shot and killed in Eerste River was allegedly a victim of mistaken identity, area CPF spokesperson Julian Unthank said. Police are investigating after the 53-year-old man was murdered while sitting in the taxi in Stratford Avenue on Monday night.

Unthank said there had been several “fights looming” among taxi-affiliated individuals, but preliminary information they had on this specific incident showed it was a case of mistaken identity.

“Last week, we also had a shooting where another taxi driver was shot. These are gang factions that are fighting for turf.

"We cannot confirm if the man that was shot was not affiliated to a gang, but it has come to our attention it was a case of mistaken identity,” Unthank said.

Unthank has urged residents to come forward with any information.

“There’s been violence in the community but never to this extent, which is of major concern.

“We have a fear that there will be retaliation shootings, it’s for this reason that we need the community to come forward with information,” Unthank said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A case of murder has been opened for investigation following a shooting incident that occurred at Stratford Avenue, Beverly Park, Kleinvlei at about 6.30pm (on Monday).

“Police responded to a complaint at the address and on arrival they found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim died at the scene due to his injuries.’’

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 22211.

Cape Times