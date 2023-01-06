Father and son recovering after being swept off rocks at Betty’s Bay

Cape Town - A father and his son suffered hypothermia, cuts and bruises after they were swept from the rocks while collecting mussels in Betty’s Bay on Tuesday. NSRI Kleinmond station commander Schalk Boonzaaier said at around 8.53am, duty crew were activated following reports of two people being swept out to sea at Jocks Bay, Betty's Bay.

“Eye-witnesses reported the two persons swept off rocks by waves while appearing to collect mussels,” Boonzaaier said. Earlier on Tuesday, George lifeguards based at Wilderness main beach rescued a 30-year-old man and 16-year-old boy who got into difficulty in the water. They were playing with a ball in the lifeguard safe designated swimming area, but on retrieving the ball, found themselves caught in rip currents and unable to swim back to the beach.

Lifeguards immediately responded and the two were brought to safety. The sea rescue craft Jaytee V was launched while NSRI rescue swimmers, WC Government Health EMS and CMC ambulance services responded. “On arrival on the scene a father, 43, and son.13, were found to have been swept into a kelp bed offshore.

“They were rescued on to the NSRI rescue craft and brought to shore where they were taken into the care of paramedics,” Boonzaaier said. The man and his son suffered non-fatal drowning symptoms, hypothermia and cuts and bruising. “They were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition by CMC ambulance where they are recovering,” Boonzaaier said.

