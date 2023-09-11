Father arrested for ‘suffocating’ toddler

Child rights organisation Molo Songololo has welcomed the arrest of a man who allegedly attempted to suffocate his three-year-old son in Thembalethu, George last week. The 32-year-old is alleged to have tried to suffocate the toddler with a pillow and threatened to kill the child and his mother during a heated argument.

Police had to force open the door of the house to free them. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said the 32-year-old was arrested on the scene on a charge of attempted murder. “A 32-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder following an alleged incident at 22th Street, Zone 07, Thembalethu on September 3.

“It is alleged that the man and his girlfriend had an argument and assaulted her. He suffocated their three year old son and threatened to kill both. Thembalethu police were alerted about the unfolding situation and responded to the scene. The members forced the door of the house open to gain entrance and they freed the pair thereafter. Police arrested the suspect on the scene,“ he said. Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons said they hope that the mother and the child get the necessary support and protection. “These cases happen more often than we are aware of, where a parent will turn on his/her children to spite the mother or the father by harming, kidnapping or even attempting to kill the child. I am glad that the police arrested the father and that the child is safe. We hope that the mother and the child get the necessary support, and we hope that the father will not be allowed out of jail because their lives are still at risk,” he said.