Father breaks silence on 6-year-old daughter’s rape ordeal

Cape Town – The father of a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a teenage shopkeeper in Gugulethu has broken his silence about the ordeal.

The young father, who can't be named to protect the identity of the child, said that the family is shattered by the incident reported on Thursday.

“My daughter lives with her mother and I live in a nearby area. I was called to come over quickly because something had happened to my child.

“When I got there, her grandmother (said) that my daughter told her that she had just been raped by the shopkeeper.”

The father said that in relaying the incident, the minor alleged that the teen lured her into the shop and dragged her to the back.

“She said that she was dragged to the back and it was dark. He then asked (her) to take off her underwear and he raped her.

’’After, he let her go and told her not to tell anyone but my daughter was distraught and after asking her several times, she finally revealed to her grandmother that she had just been raped,” he said.

The father said the ordeal has taken its toll on his family.

“My daughter is not coping, both she and her sister have not been to school, the older one doesn't want to leave her side again.

“Her mother feels helpless. Our parents are sand so am I. I just want to see him rot in jail,” he added.

He said the child was taken to hospital where the doctor confirmed she was raped.

Following the incident, the 16-year-old Somali shopkeeper had to be rescued by the police from angry residents who wanted to beat him up after looting the shop. Members of the Public Order were called to diffuse a violent clash.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “Community members looted a local spaza shop at about 5.30 pm.

“It is alleged that a 16-year-old foreign national male raped a 6-year-old girl in a local spaza shop.

’’When it became known to the community, they vented their feelings and started looting the shop. Police members rushed to the scene and intervened.”

The suspect is expected to appear at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Cape Times