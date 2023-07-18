Father gets new lease on life

An emotional father on Monday shared his joy of being able to play with his grandchildren again thanks to the province’s Mandela Day Surgeries Project. Marking the 10th year of remembrance honouring the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela, South Africans will on Tuesday embrace the spirit of ubuntu (I am because you are) through initiatives that aim to leave a positive impact on communities.

For more than three decades, Liam Dawson from Strandfontein lived with excruciating pain after he suffered a soccer injury, as he could not afford, the more than R200 000 knee surgery. “I was hurt in 1985 but continued playing, however, the injury got worse and I totally dropped soccer. “Over the years the pain grew worse and even the way I walked changed.

“The injury hindered me from being active. “We made enquiries about the surgery and were told it would cost about R200 000. This was impossible because I can’t afford medical aid and now I’m retired,” said Dawson. Western Cape Health Department head, Dr Keith Cloete, said: “Having to do more with less, our department’s Mandela Day Surgeries project demonstrates our commitment to finding innovative ways to restore dignity and quality of life.

“These life-transforming surgeries have given our patients dignity and a new lease of life, and we look forward to expanding on them in the coming years.” The theme for Mandela Day 2023 is “It’s In Your Hands.” The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called on everyone to plant trees or contribute to community and backyard gardens.

“We aim to plant one million trees, with 60% of them being fruit trees. “Now more than ever humanity needs to look at climate change, persistent and increasing levels of poverty as well as inequality. “It is the vision of the foundation that the world will unite and act decisively,” the foundation said.

Non-profit organisation, Ladles of Love, who work to fight hunger, aimed to break yet another world record on Tuesday, with the highest number of volunteers offering 67 minutes of their time to design, craft, collate, create, or plant items for children at ECDs and day-care centres in impoverished communities. Meanwhile getting an early start, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) on Monday treated children from a local child protection organisation to a day of fun and excitement. Home from Home has been providing permanent, family-style foster-care homes to vulnerable children in the Western Cape for the past 18 years.

The homes are situated in 16 communities across the province. “Many of our children have a view of our iconic mountain but have never thought they would ever be given an opportunity to take a ride to the top. “Many would not have even seen what the cable car looks like,” said Home from Home’s fund-raiser, Tanya Townshend.