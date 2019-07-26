Interventional and diagnostic radiologist Dr Farrell Spiro, centre, has been bestowed the Christiaan Barnard Memorial Award for his contribution to medicine. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – After a more than five-decade career in medicine, interventional and diagnostic radiologist Dr Farrell Spiro has been bestowed the Christiaan Barnard Memorial Award for his contribution to the field, and his long and distinguished service. Farrell, who celebrated his 80th birthday on July 1, qualified in radiology before the CAT (computerised axial tomography) scan and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) were developed. He has been praised as not only the father of interventional radiology in South Africa, but as an extraordinary doctor, physician and diagnostician.

Spiro was honoured at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg a function held at recently, where he has practised since 1996 and was instrumental in setting up the diagnostic and interventional radiology department at the facility.

A humble Spiro said he was surprised when he was informed that he would receive the prestigious award. He is the first radiologist to receive the award.

“I am humbled and honoured to have been recognised in this way,” he said. “I have so many fond memories of my time here at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital, and would in particular like to thank radiographer Evelyn Goosen, who has worked with me for some 40 years and been a tremendous support to me throughout my career.”

Asked what had changed most during his long career in radiology, and why he had developed a particular interest in interventional radiology, Spiro said technology within the field had “advanced unbelievably” since he first started out in medicine in the 1960s.

“We didn’t have technologies such as CT, MRI or ultrasound available to us back then. Of course, this has all changed and we now have a considerable range of highly advanced technologies to support both our diagnostic and interventional work.

"We also have some fantastic young talent who are highly skilled in various specialities and sub-specialities,” Spiro said.

“While I greatly enjoy the diagnostic aspect of the specialty, I also wanted to be able to directly assist patients and hence I developed a special interest in interventional radiology.

"I was astonished to recently encounter the first patient on which I performed that angioplasty. It was wonderfully affirming to meet him, fit and healthy some 30 years after we first undertook the procedure.”

Spiro graduated from Wits University with an MBBCh (bachelor of medicine and surgery) in 1962. After his internship he spent three years as a registrar in the Department of Medicine at Baragwanath Hospital before moving to London in 1966, where he studied a magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography postgraduate diploma, and was admitted as a member of the Royal College of Physicians.

Later, Spiro worked as a registrar in radiology at St Bartholomew’s and Great Ormond Street Children hospitals in London. In 1969, he received his Fellowship of the College of Radiology in the UK before returning to South Africa in 1971 and joining a radiology practice in Johannesburg at Workmen’s Compensation Hospital, now Netcare Milpark Hospital.

It was here that Spiro started the first interventional radiology unit in the country. He was the first medical practitioner in South Africa to do a balloon angioplasty of a leg in the iliac artery, after he learned the technique in Boston, US, in 1977.

Cape Times