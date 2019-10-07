Father of kidnapped Khayelitsha woman still awaiting justice









Cape Town – More than a month after a national outcry over femicide and gender-based violence, two local families are still seeking justice for the murders of their daughters. Khayelitsha father Themba Mtshambela, 54, said he was still hopeful that those who kidnapped and killed his 31-year-old daughter, Nwabisa Mthumeni, on September 6 would be arrested. “When I think that those who have tortured and killed my daughter are out there enjoying life and maybe terrorising other people, it hurts me. “We had thought as a family that by now those responsible would all be behind (bars) and tell us why they took her away from us. We need answers, we want to have closure,” said Mtshambela. Mthumeni was found 16km from her Site C home with gunshot wounds. She was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

She was abducted when men forced their way into the house she had been sleeping in with her 33-year-old boyfriend, who they also shot and wounded.

The suspects behind the murders of UWC student Jesse Hess, 19, and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, 85, are also yet to be arrested, despite close to R70 000 being raised to get a private investigator to assist.

Hess, a first-year theology student, was found murdered on August 30, along with Lategan, at their home in Victoria Street, Parow.

Lategan‘s body was reportedly found tied up in the toilet while Hess’ body was found on a bed.

A crowdfunding campaign was launched to hire well-known private investigator Noel Pratten, as there were growing fears that the murders were becoming cold cases.

Pratten previously assisted in the cases of murdered horse rider Megan Cremer and UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, both of whose alleged killers have been arrested.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said no arrests had been made in the murders of Mthumeni, Hess or Lategan.

Meanwhile, LottoStar and KFM94.5 have donated R630 000 to a women-led non-profit organisation called 1000 Women 1 Voice to roll out a trauma support workshop against gender-based violence nationwide.

The organisation works to eradicate domestic violence.

It also creates awareness, arranges safe spaces for women and mobilises resources to amplify the voices of women and girls.

According to Tina Thiart, a director of the organisation, during the past year they had heard the stories of many women and children who were survivors of gender-based violence.

“We salute these women and young girls who have been courageous enough to share their stories, and motivate and encourage so many other women who for years had to carry the burden with them.

“There’s also been an increase in the trauma and vulnerability caused to women, and an increase in women seeking support,” said Thiart.

Although various organisations and call centres were available to support the victims and survivors, very often they did not have access to information or a person to talk to, she added.

“Sometimes in public places they feel unsafe and need support,” Thiart said. For more information, email [email protected]

Cape Times