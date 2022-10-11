Father says alleged serial killer son might have raped and murdered at least six women

A Joburg father has conceded that his 21-year-old son was responsible for the rape and murders of six women believed to be sex workers discovered in a shocking state at a warehouse. The man has been linked to the disappearance of at least seven women, six of whom were found at his family's panel beating factory in Selby, Johannesburg.

The premises are owned by the suspect’s father, who yesterday told the SABC that the caretaker had made the gruesome discovery after a foul smell. “We then investigated it before police came and discovered that it was him (21-year-old). We tried getting hold of him. He came because he did not know that we had already discovered that kind of stuff. We went to check the CCTV and we obviously saw it was him. He was the one making all the rounds for cover-up. We are all shocked. I feel like I want to disown him. I don't want anyone to attach him to me because things like that are far away from me. “I have supported him enough. I have done my job. I was doing that to avoid this, but he decided to do this. I mean he has to suffer … you reap what you sow. What is left is for him is to explain and tell the world why he did that.”

Police have confirmed the arrest of the 21-year-old suspect. On Sunday, police said they were alerted to a foul smell coming from the factory in the area, and the discovery of the first body was made. Five more badly decomposed bodies were also discovered on further investigation. Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said a preliminary investigation led the police to the suspect, believed to be the last person seen with one of the deceased women.

“It is reported that on October 2, 2022, at 8pm, the suspect was seen with the deceased woman. She was never seen again until her body was discovered on Sunday morning. The clothes she was wearing matches the description of one of the missing persons reported recently. Upon questioning the suspect, the police went back to the building, and five more bodies were discovered outside the building, where there is a makeshift workshop and rubbish dumpsters,” Muridili said. “Unfortunately, the other five bodies are at the late stage of decomposition. They will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification. The suspect will be charged with six counts of murder and the provincial murder and robbery unit is investigating,” said Muridili. Since this gruesome discovery, sex workers operating in Johannesburg CBD said they were now living in fear. Two survivors who almost fell victim to an alleged serial rapist said they were lucky to make it out alive after a brief encounter with the suspect.

