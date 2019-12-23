Cape Town – A father is expected in court for the murder of his 12-year-old son, whose decomposing body was found near a canal in Soneike, Kuils River, at the weekend.
The 59-year-old was reported missing with his son on November 30, and as part of the investigation pictures were circulated in a bid to locate them.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said SAPS members in the West Coast town of Van Rhynsdorp recognised the father and he was questioned and taken to Cape Town.
“Detectives, with the support of other crime scene experts, retrieved the decomposed body near a canal in Soneike, Kuils River, on Saturday afternoon.
‘‘DNA tests to determine whether the body was indeed that of the 12-year-old missing boy will be conducted soon. The father, a Namibian national, is in custody and will appear in court soon,” Potelwa said.