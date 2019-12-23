Father to appear in court after discovery of son's decomposed body in Kuils River









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – A father is expected in court for the murder of his 12-year-old son, whose decomposing body was found near a canal in Soneike, Kuils River, at the weekend. The 59-year-old was reported missing with his son on November 30, and as part of the investigation pictures were circulated in a bid to locate them. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said SAPS members in the West Coast town of Van Rhynsdorp recognised the father and he was questioned and taken to Cape Town. “Detectives, with the support of other crime scene experts, retrieved the decomposed body near a canal in Soneike, Kuils River, on Saturday afternoon. ‘‘DNA tests to determine whether the body was indeed that of the 12-year-old missing boy will be conducted soon. The father, a Namibian national, is in custody and will appear in court soon,” Potelwa said.

Separately, a 5-year-old Lavender Hill boy died a hero when he was shot in the head while protecting his younger brother from bullets flying through their backyard on Saturday.

Valentino Grootetjie reportedly pushed his two-year-old brother out of the way when shots rang out.

Police said that a 22-year-old was also shot and seriously wounded in the same incident.

He was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition, Potelwa said.

“Deployments in the area have been intensified in an effort to restore calm and safety,” she said.

Anti-Gang Unit detectives and Steenberg police were pursuing leads in the case, while murder and attempted murder were being investigated, Potelwa added.

If you have any information relating to the above incidents, contact CrimeStop on 086 001 0111 or SMS CrimeLine on 32211.

All information can be shared anonymously.

Cape Times