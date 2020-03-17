Fault that disrupted Cape Town train services fixed, normal afternoon commute expected

The following operational alternatives were then set in place:

* Southern line and Cape Flats services were temporarily suspended and commuters are advised to make alternate arrangements.





* The Monte Vista service was also suspended and commuters were advised to use the Wellington/Malmesbury service.





* There was a single line working between Ysterplaat and Cape Town.





* Strand/Muldersvlei trains were rerouted via Mutual/Ysterplaat.





* Wellington trains were rerouted on the Monte Vista line.





* Strand trains terminated at Van der Stel station.





* Commuters were advised to use alternate transport between Cape Town/Mutual (both directions).

Acting regional manager Raymond Maseko apologised to the commuters affected.





"Our technicians have traced the fault and repair work is in progress. At this stage, we no estimated time for recovery yet," Maseko said.

This was due to a fault at an 11kv sub-station (affecting three others), with a knock-on impact on signalling.He said commuters would be kept informed as events unfold and advised them to regularly consult the region’s social media channels for passenger information.