Fault that disrupted Cape Town train services fixed, normal afternoon commute expected
Cape Town – The fault that disrupted Cape Town train services this morning was repaired at 11am.
The service is recovering and the normal afternoon peak commute is anticipated, said Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott.
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA said this morning both the Southern line and Cape Flats train services had been temporarily suspended.
This was due to a fault at an 11kv sub-station (affecting three others), with a knock-on impact on signalling.
He said commuters would be kept informed as events unfold and advised them to regularly consult the region’s social media channels for passenger information.
The following operational alternatives were then set in place:
* Southern line and Cape Flats services were temporarily suspended and commuters are advised to make alternate arrangements.
* The Monte Vista service was also suspended and commuters were advised to use the Wellington/Malmesbury service.
* There was a single line working between Ysterplaat and Cape Town.
* Strand/Muldersvlei trains were rerouted via Mutual/Ysterplaat.
* Wellington trains were rerouted on the Monte Vista line.
* Strand trains terminated at Van der Stel station.
* Commuters were advised to use alternate transport between Cape Town/Mutual (both directions).
Acting regional manager Raymond Maseko apologised to the commuters affected.
"Our technicians have traced the fault and repair work is in progress. At this stage, we no estimated time for recovery yet," Maseko said.
A signal power failure at the Hazendal and Salt River train stations temporarily impacted the Cape Flats service.
Signal power failures at the Salt River and Wynberg train stations also temporarily impacted the Southern line service.
The Northern line was also affected by the s ignal power failure at the Maitland and Salt River train stations.
Cape Times