Fear grips commuters after triple murder at taxi rank

Cape Town - Detectives from the SAPS provincial taxi task team are investigating a triple murder following a shooting at a Khayelitsha taxi rank. On Friday, unknown suspects fired shots at three taxi operators at the Harare taxi rank.

The motive behind the shooting is believed to be industry-related conflict. The incident comes after five people were shot and killed at a Ceres taxi rank. A witness who asked not to be named as she fears victimisation said she now considered not using the Harare taxi rank any longer. “The suspects did not even have a mask on them to hide their face and they were not in a rush and knew exactly what they were doing and who they wanted to kill. I was shocked by such cruelty and everyone at the taxi rank was shocked too.

’’Now I am afraid to use the Harare taxi rank because our lives are at risk.” Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said three men were shot dead in Gaya Street at about 6pm on Friday. ’’The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that had stopped near the crime scene before the shooting occurred. Several spent cartridges were found at the scene of crime. Detectives from the SAPS provincial taxi task team are investigating a triple murder case. The ages and identities of the victims are in the process of being determined. One victim was confirmed to be 30 years of age. The motive for the shooting is believed to be taxi-conflict related,” said Potelwa.

Spokesperson for Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell, Ntomboxolo Makoba Somdaka said the department was in contact with the leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to request its intervention to calm the situation and for its members to cooperate with the police investigations. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We are in contact with SAPS and will continue to be updated on the situation as they investigate whether the incident can be linked to the taxi violence that has been plaguing the area,” said Makoba Somdaka Santaco Provincial chairperson Gershon Geyer denounced the killings.