‘Fearless’ Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane helped bring home inhumanity of apartheid system

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – On the anniversary of the passing of President Nelson Mandela’s first-born son Thembekile 51 years ago, the family was dealt a blow following the death of Madiba and Winnie-Madikizela Mandela’s youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, just ahead of International Mandela Day on Saturday. Mandela-Hlongwane, South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, passed away in the early hours of yesterday at a Joburg hospital. She will be remembered for her rich and extraordinary life, marked by iconic moments including when she was banished to Brandfort with her mother Madikizela-Mandela, and when she gave a speech on behalf of her father, in 1985, where he rejected the apartheid government’s offer of a conditional release from prison, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said. “(This is) on a day when we are marking the anniversary of another terrible moment - when Madiba’s son Thembekile died in a car accident in 1969. Zindzi was someone we had come to know well and to love. She was our friend. Our thoughts are with her family and friends,” the foundation said. In her political career, the 59-year-old had served as deputy president of the Soweto Youth Congress, was a member of the Release Mandela Campaign, and was an underground operative of Umkhonto weSizwe.

“We valued her generosity, her warmth and her sense of humour. She was always patient in responding to our requests for information and other forms of assistance. We admired her strength in dealing with life’s challenges and tragedies,” the foundation said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described Mandela-Hlongwane as a fearless political activist who was a leader in her own right. “Our sadness is compounded by this loss being visited upon us just days before the world marks the birthday of the great Nelson Mandela.

“Zindzi Mandela was a household name nationally and internationally, who during our years of Struggle brought home the inhumanity of the apartheid system and the unshakeable resolve of our fight for freedom. Her spirit joins Tata Madiba and Mama Winnie in a reunion of leaders to whom we owe our freedom.”

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said maWinnie and her daughters Zindzi and Zenani played a critical role in symbolising the humanity and steadfastness of the anti-apartheid Struggle.

“With Zindzi’s death, aged just 59, South Africa loses an important generational link connecting our divided history to the promise of better, more inclusive, tomorrows. Zindzi was regarded by many as a child of the nation. She accompanied her mother into banishment at Brandfort, and visited her father on Robben Island from the age of 16.

“In 1985, with South Africa in the depths of a brutally enforced State of Emergency, Zindzi’s speech in Soweto, on behalf of her father, rejecting PW Botha’s offer of a conditional release, reinvigorated the values and principles of the Struggle. Her loss will be felt by all South Africans. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May Zindzi rest in peace and rise in glory,” the foundation said.

In a statement, the ANC said it honoured Mandela-Hlongwane for her personal sacrifices in the struggle to liberate and emancipate the rest of South Africa’s people. “Ambassador Zindzi expressed her views without fear or favour and was a leader in her own name and right.

“We wish the family strength and fortitude in their moment of grief and darkness.

“The whole country and the entire democratic movement have lost a dedicated and loyal servant. Lala ngokuthula Mdlomokazi! Lala ngoxolo Madlomo, Madiba, Yem-Yem, Ngqolomsila, Velabambhentsele.”

Cape Times