File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – As part of reclaiming their space, Eersterivier residents have cut down bushes they said criminals used as hideouts. Residents said there was an increase in violent crimes in the area in recent months and following a public meeting they decided to clear the areas next to Eersterivier High School.

Community activist and convener of community group Enough is Enough, Virgil Daniels, said residents had taken the stance after many years of being “held hostage by gangsters in the community”.

“Gangsters have taken control of our communities and this is our way of saying the community will no longer take it.

“On Wednesday morning residents came together and cut down the bushes, which are next to a school and opposite a shop.

“The bush has been a problem for many years and has not been taken care of.

“This has resulted in it becoming a crime hot spot where criminals hide out to commit all sorts of crimes including robberies, shootings and smoking of drugs,” said Daniels.

Nathan de Bruyn from The Ark City of Refuge in Faure said they were happy to be a part of the initiative.

“This is a brilliant initiative and we have decided to come on board as volunteers as well, as we fight the scourge of crime in the area.

“Following a public meeting last week, we have pledged our support to assist in combating crime in the community and this is one of the first steps in doing that,” he said.

Eersterivier CPF spokesperson Julian Unthank said he was delighted with the community action, after “trying to get the community to unite against crime in a proactive way”.