Cape Town – The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) has unveiled a community roll-out surveillance camera project which would see the area equipped with more than 40 CCTV cameras trained on crime hot spots. The project, named “Uyabonwa” (“You’re being seen” in Xhosa), was presented by the KDF at the Khayelitsha Training Centre yesterday, where businessmen and other potential investors were invited to see how the hi-tech cameras could benefit the community.

Residents, the KDF and civic rights organisations such as the Social Justice Coalition, have long called on the City to prioritise installing and repairing CCTV cameras around the area, like it does in areas such as Milnerton, Table View and Blaauberg.

KDF chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said: “As the community we have decided to take matters into our own hands as our cries have landed on deaf ears.

"Our attitude is that we don’t want to be victims and just keep on complaining about what is not done for us. We are urging businessmen and other investors to support our initiative and fund us to have 45 cameras, and help to equip a facility which we want to turn into a control room.

“We have done our research on the City’s cameras and the cameras that would benefit us. Of the 45 units, six will be installed in all entrances into Khayelitsha and will be able to pick up vehicle registration.

"One will be a thermal camera to detect fires, and will assist with shack fires. The rest will be installed at main roads, producing about 800 metres of quality picture.”

Tyhido said they wanted the City to come on board.

Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said: “Eight cameras are currently operational in the Khayelitsha area and we are aiming for the other non-long term cameras to be operational by this Friday.

"Three of the cameras are out of service as a result of a long-term electrical power issue.”

