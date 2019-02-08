Photo: Facebook / Christel House

Cape Town – Non-profit school, Christel House South Africa has launched a campaign to raise money for its school feeding programme. The Cape Flats-based school enrols 750 children from 20 disadvantaged communities.

The school, established in 2001 with a mission to break the cycle of poverty, aims to raise R1 million with its “Feed a future” campaign.

To feed one child is R20 a day, R420 a month and R4350 per year. Given the severely impoverished homes that its pupils come from, the meals received at Christel House are usually the only food the child will receive that day, said the school.

The school said more than 3 million children in South Africa experience chronic hunger every day. While nutrition remains a national priority, there are still millions of children who start their day without a nutritional breakfast and no guarantee of a wholesome meal for the day.

The campaign’s ambassador is 10-year old Mvano, who shares her journey in the campaign video.

In the video, she describes her journey of understanding where she comes from yet knowing what she aspires to become and how, with the help of Christel House and the public, she intends on reaching her dreams.

The Grade 6 pupil has taken on her role as official ambassador for the campaign with excitement and is passionate about helping the school achieve its goal of raising R1 million.

Businesses wishing to support the campaign can contact Kristen Goezaar at 0217049417, e-mail [email protected], or donate directly at www.sa.christelhouse.org

The public can show its support to Christel House by using the campaign hashtag #FeedAFuture on all social media platforms.