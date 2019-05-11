TEARS Animal Rescue has appealed to the public to help it raise R200 000 to buy much-needed winter essentials such as blankets, Econo heaters, flooring and insulation materials for their more than 100 dogs and 150 cats. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Tears Animal Rescue has launched its Winter Warmer initiative with a goal to raise R200 000 via GivenGain to buy polar fleece blankets as well as other winter essentials. This is in order to keep its dogs and cats warm all winter.

TEARS has appealed to the public to help with funds needed to buy polar fleece blankets and other crucial winter essentials such as Econo heaters, flooring, stable doors and hot water bottles.

The organisation’s animal care manager, Luke Kruyt, said: “Winter is a difficult time for the animals in our care. Unfortunately, not all of our shelters are well insulated and so the animals are certainly affected by the cold.

“We need the support of the public to buy blankets and other essentials in order to create a warmer and better insulated environment for the animals in our care.”

Those unable to donate money but have some old polar fleece blankets and other winter items lying around can use the organisation’s donation drop-off points all around Cape Town and surrounds.

Lauren Carlyle, TEARS general manager, said: “If you’re thinking of adopting, please consider our longest stayers and ‘golden oldies’. The winter is particularly hard on our senior dogs and cats.

“They experience discomfort in their joints and have a much harder time getting and staying warm and comfortable.

“A home for these animals for winter can make all the difference to their lives.”

To contribute to TEARS Winter Warmer initiative you can visit tears.org.za.

If you would like to donate polar fleece blankets as well as any other winter items you can drop them off at TEARS Animal Rescue in Lekkerwater road, Sunnydale, or any of their charity stores listed on tears.org.za.

Tears Animal Rescue is also running a company and school fundraising initiative this winter.

To get involved send an email to [email protected]

Cape Times