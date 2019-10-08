The 34-year-old was in one of two vehicles pulled over during a random traffic operation on the N2 near Somerset West on Saturday, when she allegedly verbally abused an officer carrying out her duties.
Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said she was arrested, faced a charge of crimen injuria and was held in custody over the weekend.
“The case is sub judice, so I can’t say more about her, but the lady said the K-word to a traffic officer. This was after the car she was in and another were pulled over. A case was opened at Mfuleni police station,” said Africa.
She made a brief appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where her case was postponed to December 6 for further investigation.