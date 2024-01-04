Female ‘officer’ loses purse in smash-and-grab incident

A woman who was a victim of smash and grab in Bonteheuwel on Thursday morning has been identified as a senior police officer. A suspect smashed her vehicle's window at a traffic intersection and snatched her bag which allegedly had her service firearm.

Bishop Lavis police were now investigating the circumstances leading to the incident and a case of theft out of a motor vehicle. According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, preliminary reports indicate that the woman in her forties was on Jakes Gerwel Drive in the direction of the N2 highway. “When the vehicle was static at the traffic intersection at the corners of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Jakkalsvlei Avenue in Bonteheuwel, an unidentified man smashed the window of the motor vehicle and grabbed a bag from inside the vehicle. He then fled the scene into the nearby shacks.Bishop Lavis Police members are pursuing all available information at their disposal in a bid to ensure a breakthrough,” said Swartbooi.

Bonteheuwel sub-council chairperson Angus Mckenzie reported that it had been established that the victim was a senior police officer based at the Manenberg Police Station. “It is believed that her service pistol was in the bag and subsequently stolen. I am appealing to SAPS officials not to leave any stone unturned in one retrieving the firearm, two bringing the criminals to book and lastly, for the sake of all commuters making use of the road to police these intersections,” said Mckenzie. He blamed Langa residents for all the smash and grabs activities at the intersection saying they used the nearby informal settlement as a getaway.