Public health facilities remain the only option for citizens who do not have private health insurance in South Africa.





This is thanks to the, Innovo Mobile Healthcare, a black femaleowned company with mobile clinics operating throughout South Africa.





The company believes that with such innovations and collaborative partnerships, primary health care is possible for those living in peri-urban, remote and rural areas.





Innovo Mobile Healthcare founder Rosy Ndhlovu said: “The innovations and collaborative partnerships can bring about immense change and progress in the lives of South Africans in the delivery of healthcare services.”





Ndhlovu said that despite efforts, the country’s public healthcare system is still highly burdened, with long waiting times which is worsened by poorly maintained equipment and a lack of adequate human resources.





“The private sector, although well-resourced, is not accessible to the vast majority of South African citizens. Only 16% of the country’s population has access to private healthcare – that means one in every six citizens is able to access the private health system,” Ndhlovu said.





Innovo has been operating for five years. Ndhlovu said over the years it had provided over 47 000 clinical services and treatments, with more than 33 457 patients registered. “These treatments include 7 621 HIV tests, 7 355 dental patients seen with 3 340 eye tests conducted,” she said.





According to the Department of Health, South Africa spends 8.7% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on health. Over the past 10 years, the health sector has received no less than R1 trillion, growing from an annual budget of R86 billion in 2009 to over R205 billion in 2018.





“Even with the current budget allocated to the DoH, the government alone cannot deliver effective primary and secondary healthcare,” Ndhlovu said. “It is through the creation of concerted partnerships, the embracing of technology and innovation that quality primary and secondary healthcare can be made affordable and accessible to everyone.”





Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) president Simon Hlungwani shared Ndhlovu’s sentiment.





“Quality healthcare must be accessible to all people regardless of their socio-economic standing. Accessibility of health centres at all times is key. ‘‘Communities need healthcare service every day, not on certain days. There is still a greater need to realise the extension of operating hours for many clinics into 24-hour service centres, but that process is still stalling because the issues of human resource planning are at the core of that,” he said. He disagreed, however, with Innovo’s innovations.





“We believe mobile clinics are being brought about as a way to delay building clinics in such communities, and it is also a way to overwork nurses, because in many cases nurse numbers are not added and nurses would be taken from the current staff establishments in facilities, which overstretches them unfairly,” Hlungwani said.





However, through mobile healthcare clinics, primary healthcare is now being made available to more people.