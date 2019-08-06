Pregs Govender Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Insubordinate leadership is perhaps best exemplified by the 20 000 women who marched on the Union Buildings in 1956 to defy the patriarchal, capitalist apartheid state, the pass laws, entrenched colonial dispossession and the criminalisation of millions of black South Africans, said Pregs Govender. The feminist, human rights activist and former member of Parliament was speaking at the launch of Women’s Month activities at UCT.

Govender was on campus to deliver the Klaus-Jürgen Bathe (KJB) Inaugural Leadership Lecture, a collaboration between UCT’s KJB Programme and the university’s Poverty and Inequality Initiative.

The lecture was followed by a silent protest march on campus the next day against gender-based violence.

“‘God is male - male is God’ is deeply embedded in the human psyche. Those taught to be subordinate are female and those taught to expect subordination are male.

"The world order mirrors apartheid and has deepened inequality and poverty,” Govender said. “Economic, military and religious fundamentalism have increased vulnerability to misogyny, and rape and sexual abuse will affect an estimated one billion women and girls over their lifetimes.”

She urged the audience to remember the insubordination of their ancestors, inviting them to share personal intergenerational stories of their forebears who had defied race, culture, gender and power.

Apartheid’s misogynistic police and army worked alongside the state’s institutionalised brutality, effecting forced removals to apartheid’s equivalent of Nazi Germany’s ghettos, she said.

“In our country, as in all others, rape and sexual assault have been interwoven into wars of patriarchal conquest and colonisation, genocide, slavery, apartheid and capitalism. Religious texts justify violence against women and children.”

At the following day’s march, led by UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Transformation Professor Loretta Feris, Phakeng said the institution would not tolerate gender-based violence and violent sexual crimes on campus, and South Africa should not either.

“We are gathered here for a tragic reason. A reason that should not exist, not at the University of Cape Town, not in South Africa, not anywhere in the world. Gender-based violence and rape culture do not belong here,” Phakeng said.

“We want to build a culture where our bodies, our sexualities and our identities are respected, a culture where we don’t have to be afraid to walk where we want to walk and to wear what we want to wear.”

During her address, she reflected on the death of Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko, who ended her own life last year after reporting to the university’s authorities that she had been raped a few months before.

There were many lessons UCT could learn from Maseko’s death, Phakeng said.