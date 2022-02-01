Festive season gave rise to huge spikes in traffic crimes

CAPE TOWN - Pedestrian safety continues to be a problem as they accounted for the majority of the 207 deaths on the Western Cape’s roads during the 2021/2022 festive season.

Of the 207 incidents, 74 pedestrians were killed and 70 passengers died. This was the same issue on Cape Town municipal roads, as 55 pedestrians were killed during the same period. Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said operational challenges included drinking and driving, excessive speed and an increase in motorists offering bribes to officers.

“The festive season 2021/22, in comparison to comparable periods in previous years, showed a significant increase in road fatalities, mostly due to driver behaviour resulting in motorists making hasty and radical decisions regarding the basic rules of the road. These have often resulted in road crashes which claimed many lives,” he said. The number of impounded vehicles increased from 74 in 2020/21 to 279 in 2021/22 while the number of discontinued vehicles increased from 565 to 764 in the same reporting period. About 154 people were arrested for drunken driving.