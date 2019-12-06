Cape Town – A fifth National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM) suspect – a 46-year-old man from Kuils River – has been arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, explosives and explosive devices.
The suspect was arrested on Thursday by the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the Provincial Flash Unit at his business premises, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Friday.
"The suspect is believed to have links with the other four suspects that have already been arrested and charged for alleged terrorist activities."
The 46-year-old suspect is due to make his first appearance in the Kuils River Magistrate's Court today.
A woman wanted for alleged activities linked to NCRM, also known as the "Crusaders", was arrested last Friday night with two other alleged accomplices in Kliprivier, Johannesburg.