Cape Town – Pupils at Kayamandi High School in Stellenbosch received a donation of 50 bicycles during the recent Absa Cape Epic. These were the first to be distributed of 400 bicycles that have been funded in total by Qhubeka’s Absa Cape Epic teams (350 bicycles) and event headline sponsor Absa (50 bicycles).

The remaining 350 bicycles will be distributed into the Qhubeka Western Cape SHIFT project in the coming months.

The project aims to distribute 5 000 bicycles a year into a specific geographic area for five years, with the aim of helping “shift” the entire community forward.

The children who received the bicycles on Saturday were part of a learn-to-earn eco programme implemented by Qhubeka partner Wildlands.

They have committed to growing 100 indigenous tree seedlings, improve their academic performance and participate in community and school conservation events.

Before receiving their bicycles, the children received bicycle safety training from Bicycles and Beyond to equip them to ride safely.

Qhubeka charity events co-ordinator Gaylene Campbell said: “Our presence at the Absa Cape Epic has grown over the years and we’ve found that the Qhubeka brand resonates with local and international riders and supporters alike. Every year we have the pleasure of engaging with new and previous riders who fund-raise for us.”

Campbell said team Devonbosch for Qhubeka with six Belgian riders has raised funds for 190 bicycles, while the organisation’s two-man Team Mondo were hoping to reach their target of funding 60 bicycles.

“We are grateful for the opportunities that our relationship with the Absa Cape Epic affords us, and we look forward to changing more lives with bicycles together.”

Dylan Koen, who makes up one half of Team Mondo, said: “We believe in helping South Africa to ‘move forward’, because when it comes to helping those in need, there’s no distance too great or mountain too high.”

His partner, Dean Hay, said: “In South Africa, where inequality is so rife, even the smallest of contributions can make a difference.

“You can see that in what Qhubeka does – how one bicycle can change someone’s life. For us it’s an absolute privilege to contribute towards that.”

Cape Times