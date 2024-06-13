Fight for Palestinians must continue, says Sooliman

As coalition talks intensified amid the start of the seventh post-apartheid government, an appeal has been made to the successor of former international relations minister Naledi Pandor to continue the fight for the Palestinian people. Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman cautioned the ANC about whom they form the Government of National Unity with during an Israel and Palestine briefing on Wednesday at Desmond & Leah Tutu House.

“The response to what has happened and is still happening in Gaza is a symbol of humanity that is collapsing, with the loss of all spirituality and values. It was only South Africa that really stood up and challenged the world. “However, I have to be blunt and direct that the ANC government must be very careful about what partnerships and what coalitions they make in this country for a new government. The president has a choice of two Cabinet ministers and we hope he brings back minister Pandor,” said Sooliman, adding he was aware that two ministers can be from outside members within the National Assembly. “Despite the flaws of our country with corruption and all... What gave us world recognition is the International Court of Justice case. What will happen to the ongoing process? We cannot stop this process. There has been no government or institution more brave than this country,” Sooliman said.

Former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson and activist Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela called for the closure of the South African embassy in Tel Aviv and Israeli airlines to be barred from the country. He said it was about time South Africa took further stringent measures, such as sport and trade bans. “Taking a case to the ICJ was our duty. Madiba made a commitment to the Palestinians on his visit in 1995 and 1997 respectively when he said our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.