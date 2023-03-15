Film board writes to police, Twitter to take down harmful video inciting violence

Cape Town – The Film and Publication Board (FPB) has lodged a complaint with police and written to Twitter to take down a video posted by a person claiming to be member of the EFF, inciting violence against those who will not participate in the national shutdown planned for March 20. The Board said the video depicted that any pupil wearing a school uniform on the day will be beaten up including teachers and police officers.

The FPB said the content of the video and sharing it is in contravention of Section 18H of the Films and Publications Act, 1996 (Act No 65 of 1996) as amended, (FP Act) which prohibits the distribution of content that incite imminent violence and/or constitute incitement to cause harm. Chief executive of the FPB, Dr Mashilo Boloka, said: “The distribution of the material underlines the continuing unprecedented trend of online harms directed at children and other vulnerable groups, including women and people with disabilities. “As the FPB, we are gearing ourselves up to aggressively deal with these online harms so that we have a safer online environment for the entire South African public.

“Being online is a human rights issue which every South African should enjoy whether for social, economic, or educational purposes.” The FPB said it has written to Twitter. “By the powers entrusted in it, the FPB has written to Twitter to take down the said video from its platform as the video, in addition to inciting public violence, is blatantly threatening to children.

“Furthermore, the FPB has opened a case at Lyttelton police station so that the perpetrator can be brought to book. “The FPB, as required by the act, will work with police in ensuring that the matter is dealt with swiftly to finality. “Internally, the FPB shall monitor the take-down by Twitter to ensure that no further dissemination or distribution by the public occurs.