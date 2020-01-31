Film crew involved in Strandfontein beach spat 'followed all the rules'









Strandfontein fishers have slammed the City for allowing an international film crew to damage the already dilapidated facilities at Strandfontein Pavilion and construct a roadway for vehicles on sensitive sand dunes. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – The film company at the centre of a spat between the City and Strandfontein fishermen said all regulations and restrictions contained in a City permit to allow shooting were strictly adhered to. Local fishers accused film company Moonlighting Films and the City of exploiting the already dilapidated Strandfontein Pavilion area for monetary gain, which would not go to the surrounding communities. Strandfontein Residents and Ratepayers Association chairperson Mario Oostendurp said fishermen counted about 130 deep holes drilled into the parking area, apparently for the purpose of filming. “I saw a truck and a few guys filling up all the big holes they drilled/dug with sand and stones that they swept up. Come next rainy season and all those holes will become exposed,” he said. Oostendurp also slammed the City for using geo-tracks on the beach.

“The main issue with driving on the beach is you disrupt the local fauna and flora, beach animals and insects, and how do geo-tracks stop this?

“It would be interesting to find out if coastal management or the biodiversity department were consulted or if an environmental plan was submitted when applying for the location,” he said

Fisherman Andre Arendse said he did not have a problem with the film company but with the City’s disregard for its residents.

“If we are informed and notice was given in our newspapers about the events then it should be fine. After all, we do have fantastic scenery and our rand value is cheap.

“But then our areas should benefit from the revenue, but as we know this doesn’t happen and that is where the problem lies,” he said.

Dezi Rörich, chief executive of Metal Moon Movie Marketing and Publicity said: “The production company obtained the necessary permit for filming at Strandfontein from the City of Cape Town.

“All regulations and restrictions on this permit were strictly adhered to by the production. The regulations include post-shoot clean-up and returning the area to its original state, which has been done.

“The City of Cape Town prescribed the access route, which was followed.”

Marian Nieuwoudt, the Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, said approximately R25 million had been allocated in its proposed budget over the next three years for the upgrade of the coastal infrastructure at Fisherman’s Lane on the False Bay coast.

She said Coastal Management Department officials had already started with the planning of the project, focusing on replacing worn coastal infrastructure.

Cape Times