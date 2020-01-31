Local fishers accused film company Moonlighting Films and the City of exploiting the already dilapidated Strandfontein Pavilion area for monetary gain, which would not go to the surrounding communities.
Strandfontein Residents and Ratepayers Association chairperson Mario Oostendurp said fishermen counted about 130 deep holes drilled into the parking area, apparently for the purpose of filming.
“I saw a truck and a few guys filling up all the big holes they drilled/dug with sand and stones that they swept up. Come next rainy season and all those holes will become exposed,” he said.
Oostendurp also slammed the City for using geo-tracks on the beach.