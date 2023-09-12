Film crew robbed of camera equipment and phones in Observatory

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a film crew in Observatory on Monday night. The two were apprehended after the crew’s stolen cellphones were tracked to them in Delft.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said members of the film crew were robbed in Lower Main Road just after 9pm. “Cellphones and camera equipment was taken from the staff. “Woodstock police and a private security company were alerted and responded to the complaint,” Van Wyk said.

The cellphones were tracked to a Delft petrol service station where two men aged 33 and 34 were arrested in a getaway vehicle. “All the stolen cellphones were recovered in the vehicle and handed over to the lawful owners at SAPS Woodstock,” Van Wyk said. The suspects are expected in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once charged.

In an unrelated incident on Monday, members of Kleinmond SAPS received information about an illegal firearm and ammunition at a premises in 11th Avenue Kleinmond. A 33-year-old suspect was apprehended for being in possession of a 9mm Norinco firearm and 17 rounds of ammunition which was confiscated. He was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.