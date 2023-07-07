Film crew traumatised after robbery at gunpoint

A film crew has been left shaken after they were allegedly held at gunpoint in Langa and robbed of equipment worth nearly R1 million. According to a source, the crew was ambushed at about 3pm on Wednesday.

“A group of about six (crew) were in the area to shoot for a broadcast show. “They had just completed shooting and were going to place the equipment in the vehicle parked in front of the flats. Two men walked up to them and pointed the firearm forcing them to load all of the equipment inside the work vehicle,” they said, adding that items stolen included cameras, batteries, a Sony lens, monitor, accessories and more.

The armed robbers are alleged to have forced the crew inside the vehicle and driven to two houses where the equipment was off-loaded. “When they were done they threatened the crew to drive out of Langa and told them they must not go to the police station. They were so traumatised. We are grateful that no one was hurt. “We have been trying to find out how they might have known about the shoot.

Some people are scared to speak, others were able to share the information anonymously that the two men are known and are part of an extortion group,” she said. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Langa police were investigating an armed robbery case. “According to the complainant they were at Sigcawu Street, Langa, sitting in a minibus when two unidentified males positively armed with firearms approached them,” he said.

They were threatened and robbed of cellular telephones and audio visual equipment estimated at R1 million. “No shots were fired and no one was injured during this incident,” he said. A community leader said usually when film or camera crews come to the area, safety community structures and street committees are alerted.