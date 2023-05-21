Final call for WCED late applications for 2024 school year

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has made a final call for late applications for the 2024 school year.

Education MEC David Maynier said the WCED has already received late applications for 21 659 learners, including 2 006 Grade 1 and 11 388 Grade 8 applications.

“This is in addition to the on-time applications for 155 330 learners received before 14 April 2023,” Maynier said.

“While any new applications currently being received are considered late applications, it is crucial that parents apply as soon as possible. The earlier we know how many learners are seeking placement, and where they are located, the better our planning will be to provide places for all learners.