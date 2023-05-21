Final call for WCED late applications for 2024 school year

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has made a final call for late applications for the 2024 school year.
Late applications close on Thursday at midnight.
Education MEC David Maynier said the WCED has already received late applications for 21 659 learners, including 2 006 Grade 1 and 11 388 Grade 8 applications.
“This is in addition to the on-time applications for 155 330 learners received before 14 April 2023,” Maynier said.
“While any new applications currently being received are considered late applications, it is crucial that parents apply as soon as possible. The earlier we know how many learners are seeking placement, and where they are located, the better our planning will be to provide places for all learners.
“If we only receive applications at the end of the year or early next year, it will take some time to redirect resources to accommodate those learners,” he said.
Maynier urged parents to not wait and apply online.
He added that parents who experience technical problems could log a query using the “contact us” option at the top of the admissions page, or by emailing [email protected] for assistance.
“Parents are reminded that they do not need to drop off their certified hard copies at this stage. They will only need to do so once they have received an offer from a school and accepted the offer as their final choice of school,” he said.
Parents can apply online using link: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-202324
Cape Times