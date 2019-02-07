Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The parents and family of twins who died in a fire in their home in Eerste River two weeks ago have said their final goodbyes as the boys were laid to rest. According to authorities, E-Jay and Em-Jay Johnson-Eksteen, 4, were playing with matches in the upstairs bedroom of the family’s Erica Street, Kleinvlei, home when the room caught alight.

The twins’ 3-year-old cousin, Denzil Abrahams, who was playing with them, survived.

The twins suffered third-degree burns all over their bodies and died within hours, while Denzil barely made it out alive. Only his eyes, mouth and toes were unaffected.

Denzil has, meanwhile, started to respond to his mother in hospital.

On Saturday, emotions ran high as the twins’ tiny white coffins were carried into the Kleinvlei Community Hall which was packed with hundreds of people.

Candles were lit as parents, Earl and Melissa Eksteen, said goodbye to their boys, who were buried at the Welmoed Cemetery, one coffin on top of the other.

An inconsolable Earl said he felt dead inside: “I still can’t believe my boys are gone. I miss them every second of every day.

“I feel lost, completely lost without them. That will never change,” the hartseer dad said.

Denzil’s mother, Natasha Abrahams, said she was heartbroken over her nephews.

She says this week Denzil opened his eyes and he responds by nodding his head.

“He looks at me and I know he has questions, but he cannot move,” the mom says.

“He cannot speak yet, but he responds if I ask him stuff. We are very blessed and I thank God for his mercy. I miss my nephews very much.”

