Financial relief for Airbnb township ‘superhost’ Nombulelo Msizi

Cape Town – The first Langa-based Airbnb home host, Nombulelo Msizi, said it had been an “extremely difficult time” since her business was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The 70-year-old is among the recipients of Airbnb financial relief, a fund created to assist hosts who have been battling since borders closed at the start of lockdown. Airbnb has distributed R1 million in relief to hosts who are waiting on government guidance about the safe reopening of tourism sectors. “The funds have been allocated to Airbnb Africa Academy hosts, many of whom are from under-resourced areas and have come to rely on Airbnb as a source of income to support themselves, their families and their community,” Airbnb said in a statement. Msizi, a former cleaner at Groote Schuur Hospital, switched careers to the hospitality industry and worked in various roles in many well-known Cape Town hotels, including The Ritz and The President Hotel, experiences she believes contributed to her “superhost” status.

She started her business as a home-stay for students who were visiting from all over the world, using her years in hotels to improve her offering.

She said the funds received from Airbnb would help maintain her home and carry out repairs to ensure the future of her business, and help her buy personal protective equipment and necessary supplies to clean and disinfect rooms for future guests.

“I’m looking at doing all those things and at the same time assisting those who are struggling more than I do,” she said.

While she has been unable to earn an income, Msizi has been putting her sewing skills to work and makes masks to sell in her community.

“Everyone is welcome at my home and every guest can be sure to learn something when they visit my home in Langa! We are focused on bridging gaps,” her Airbnb profile reads.

Another recipient of the fund is professional dancer and choreographer Stoan “Move” Galela who teaches dance to children in Khayelitsha. He also teaches dance to locals and tourists through his “move to the township rhythm” Airbnb Experience.

He has been unable to teach or work as a dancer since the lockdown.

“This money is going to change so many things. The kids I teach are not just my dancers, but they’re my kids too. I take care of them,” Galela said.

Cape Times