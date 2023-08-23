Fine Free Week coming up at City libraries, patrons urged to return books

The City of Cape Town’s libraries are giving patrons an opportunity to return their outstanding items without any fines payable. There are currently more than 39 500 items outstanding valued at R4 646 763.

Fine Free week, from September 4 to 9, coincides with an important day on the global literature calendar – International Literacy Day on September 8. This year’s theme is “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies”. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said: “Literacy is able to shape our future and transform our communities. Our libraries are central to these goals. The day is aimed not only advancing literacy, but to remind us that it’s also a human right. Our libraries give patrons access to their literary treasures, but we need the items that may have been forgotten at home, to be returned.

“This shows our books, CDs, DVDs and other items are loved and it’s heartening so many patrons enjoy them. It’s a joy we want to share with all our other patrons, and I want to encourage everyone to return their overdue items without incurring any fines,” said Van der Ross. The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series remains at the top of the list of outstanding items, with 101 items waiting to be returned. Several study guides are also on the list of top outstanding items.

“When you return your items it makes them available for the next person to enjoy, and you can take out new books with new adventures. Every new book is a chance to grow and learn and everyone should have the opportunity. That can only happen when outstanding items are returned for the next patron,” said Van der Ross. Strand library will host a number of events during Fine Free Week: September 6: Book launch with two authors launching new books.

September 7: The library will host a Career Expo alongside different government departments and local educational institutions.

September 8: Story-telling session at primary school opposite the library, and LiBee the library mascot will be in attendance. Fine Free Week also coincides with the Open Book Festival from September 8-10.