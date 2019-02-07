Screengrab: Video / Siraj Leggett

Cape Town – The fire that broke out at the Holy Cross RC Primary School in the CBD on Thursday afternoon has been extinguished. The City Fire and Rescue Service had earlier successfully evacuated all pupils and staff members, spokesperson Theo Layne said.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is believed to have started in the library, which was close to being refurbished.

Layne said firefighters were called out to the school in Upper Nile Street in Walmer Estate after lunchtime.

"There are eight (firefighting) vehicles and 27 firefighters on scene," Layne said.

Staff members believed the fire might have gained momentum in the library, which is under construction.

Recently the Chris Otto Foundation started renovations at the school to accommodate a “dream library”, spokesperson Karen Breytenbach told the Cape Times.

“We are devastated by the fire. The library was nearly set to be launched with a small party as the final touches was being done to it. It feels like a huge punch to the stomach,” Breytenbach said.

"It moved so quickly," deputy principal Paul Roussouw, who said he had lost all his teaching and learning material, told News24.

Roussouw added that teaching would continue on Friday and counselling would be provided for pupils.

The classrooms affected were those of grades R, 4 and 7, while the roof was severely damaged and many windows were broken.

Holy Cross School is on Fire in Walmer Estate @vwsfires #Fire #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/cO02orsEBC

— Shelley Humphreys (@shelley_media) February 7, 2019

Cape Town - RT @Funie_T Holy Cross primary school currently on fire @TrafficSA @CityofCTAlerts pic.twitter.com/qESyTTov8M

— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) February 7, 2019

#CapeTownFire ~ A building is burning. Flames are smoke billowing from behind Holy Cross RC Primary and Holy Cross Church in District 6/Zonnebloem. The fire brigade are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/lnCJm21Hj2

— Darren Smith (@DazMSmith) February 7, 2019

.