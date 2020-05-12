Fire blow for Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children suffered a devastating blow when its residence in Manenberg went up in flames in the early hours of yesterday. The centre has now appealed for help to continue assisting vulnerable women and children. The one-stop centre for survivors of abuse had to be evacuated at around 7am, with a seven-month pregnant woman being rushed to hospital as she suffered shortness of breath. Centre director Bernadine Bachar said the cause of the fire was still unknown. The fire broke out in one bedroom, which was completely destroyed and it spread. “There is extensive damage to the roof, smoke damage and a bit of water damage.

“We are busy with clean-up operations. We offered counselling to the children and women who panicked and moved them to an immediate location,” she said.

Bachar said the centre had insurance, but that would take time to process.

She said the centre was in dire need of funds before yesterday’s fire, requiring R6 million to continue with its operations.

Having opened its doors in 1999 as the first multi-disciplinary service centre for abused women and children in the country, the centre is a safe and secure space where women and children are empowered to exercise their full rights.

City fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “Women and children had to be evacuated from the SBCWC in Manenberg after a fire broke out just after 7am in a dormitory on the first floor of the building.

“It took about two hours for fire crews (to extinguish).”

SACSoWACH, a coalition of 33 NGOs supporting the Department of Health with its coronavirus response, meanwhile said the national government’s gender-based violence and femicide command centre, which runs a toll free, 24-7 emergency call centre, recorded that more than 120 000 victims rang the national helpline for abused women and children in the first three weeks after the lockdown - double the usual volume.

To donate to the Saartjie Baartman Centre visit http://www.saartjiebaartmancentre.org.za/

The national government’s gender-based violence and femicide command centre can be reached by calling 0800 428 428; sending a please call me to *120*7867#; sending an SMS to 31531 and/or adding ‘HelpmeGBV’ to your Skype contacts.

Cape Times