Neels Barnard Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – “While it is always appreciated when people recognise the danger and sacrifices, it is also just a job that I believe in doing to the best of my abilities.” So said George fire chief Neels Barnard as he reflected on his 30-year career as a local firefighter.

This, as the George Municipality and Garden Route District Municipality will today honour the many roleplayers who defended George against raging wildfires last year.

Barnard, 55, has been at the forefront of defending homes and people in some of the most dramatic fires in the Southern Cape since 1988 and has been an active role-player in Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) in the Southern Cape for 25 years.

He spent seven years in the army, served as a magistrate’s clerk, went to hotel school and worked for a bit at Santos Hotel in Mossel Bay before a job at George ambulance and fire services became available.

“Those days, ambulance and fire was one service in George and we would work rotation shifts on each.

“The ambulance work was exhausting, demanding and quite thankless. I spent a lot of time on the road transporting patients to and from Cape Town - often mothers in labour who had waited too long before going to the hospital, resulting in quite a few babies being born in the back of the ambulance,” he said.

“The worst was working serious motor vehicle accidents, especially when there were children involved or when people could not be saved before a vehicle caught on fire - the images stay with you forever.”

Referencing a newspaper clipping from a rescue in the mountains above Hoekwil in 1996, Barnard said he and WSAR shift leader Stuart Taylor were flown to where a chopper had crashed.

“We had to stabilise the injured businessman and his wife and stayed with them for two hours while the ambulance tried to reach the accident scene via a back road.

“Decades later, I saw the businessman at a local restaurant and went to reintroduce myself. He told me he always wondered who had treated him and stayed with him on the mountain that day, and wanted to say ‘thank you’,” Barnard said.

In 1997, the ambulance and fire services split, and he could put all his energy into firefighting, which had by then become his passion.

“In comparison to the craziness of working on the ambulance service, working on just fires felt like we had so much time on our hands.

"We spent a lot of time tidying up the already tidy fire station - we must have had the cleanest, neatest fire station in the district,” Barnard said with a smile.

He was appointed as a leading fire fighter in 1998, divisional commander in 2008 and has been acting fire chief since 2010.

“Major wildfires in the Southern Cape in recent years have highlighted the challenges local fire departments face, and we’ve received major financial support from council, regional, provincial and national government to equip us with specialised equipment,” he said.

“We’ve also had amazing support from businesses and citizens.”

Cape Times