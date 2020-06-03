Fire crew unable to save trapped Kuils River family of four

Cape Town – A Kuils River family, including two children aged 2 and 10, were killed when a fire destroyed their shack yesterday. Jerome Duimpies, 39, Nikita Devilliers, 26, and their two daughters, Jerovia, 10, and Jade, 2, were found trapped inside their burning structure when fire crews arrived on the scene in Kalkfontein. Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the fire in Elizabeth Street at 3:10am. “Despite the valiant efforts of fire crews to contain the blaze, the man, woman and their two daughters could not be saved,” Carelse said. He said the fire was extinguished 45 minutes after their arrival, and the scene was handed over to the police.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said inquest dockets were registered.

“The circumstances are being investigated and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. The investigation proceeds,” he said.

Stanton Wagenaar, a neighbour who witnessed the incident, said he was woken up by screams and saw the fire when he looked through the window.

He described the incident as tragic, and said he told his brother to get up and help extinguish the fire.

“We just wanted to help, but there was too little water,” he said.

Councillor Ebrahim Sawant said the incident had shattered the neighbourhood.

“Myself and the other councillor visited and sympathised with the family. We are waiting on SAPS and law enforcement to finish working the scene so that the clean-up process can begin,” Sawant said.

He said the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, now in the care of her grandmother and aunt, was lucky to be sleeping over at the neighbours’ house.

“We are arranging trauma counselling for the family and will be speaking with the mayor to assist with the funeral arrangements,” he said.

