Fire on Lion's Head 'contained', but road closures remain

Cape Town – The fire on Lion's Head has been contained, with just certain spots being monitored, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday. Road closures are still in place and being controlled by traffic officers, Smith said. "The City's Fire and Rescue Service will be doing a team change at 9am merely to monitor the area as no flames are visible, just smoke blowing," Smith said. Thanks to the wind calming, there are no threats at the moment. According to the Fire and Rescue Service, a total of nine firefighting appliances are still on the scene and are being assisted by Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire crews.

"Three choppers are water bombing the inaccessible areas. Relief crews are due to arrive and they will then bolster the current manpower. The fire is contained at this time," the Fire and Rescue Service said.

However, road closures are still in place in the vicinity of Kloofnek and Tafelberg roads due to the blaze that gutted two houses, damaged three others and destroyed at least five cars as it moved along the mountain slope.

"A number of firefighters were injured and taken to hospital. One firefighting appliance was unfortunately lost in the blaze," the Fire and Rescue Service said.

Kloofnek Road is closed at Bellevue Road towards Camps Bay; Geneva Drive and Camps Bay Drive in the direction of the CBD; Camps Bay Drive at Dal Road; Kloofnek and Lower Kloof; Kloofnek and Nettleton roads; and Victoria Road and Lower Kloofnek.

The City was forced to make a decision last night to evacuate homes in Nettleton Road. The City made available emergency shelter at the Clifton Community Hall.

The massive fire broke out below Tafelberg Road, on the slopes of Table Mountain, at about 12.50pm yesterday.

Cape Times