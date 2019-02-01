Photo: Twitter

Cape Town – Despite a strong south-easter that made firefighters' task difficult, the large vegetation fire on the lower slopes of Table Mountain along Tafelberg Road was brought under control on Friday night. Aside from aerial support, four fire engines, three water tankers and 60 firefighters had largely contained the fire by 10pm, which luckily didn't affect any residential areas.

City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne said: "No property has been damaged, nor anyone injured."

He added that firefighters were busy with mopping-up operations.

Similar to the blaze that started on Lion's Head on Sunday and spread to Signal Hill, the blaze was caused by a cooking fire.

Layne said they had responded to the fire just after 6pm, which spread to the lower slopes of Table Mountain along Tafelberg Road.

A fire also broke out on Friday afternoon at a wetland in Rugby, near Paarden Eiland, which four fire engines, two water tankers and 60 firemen had to bring under control.