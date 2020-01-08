Cape Town – Being prone to wildfires itself, the Western Cape government has offered its assistance to the disaster-struck Australia.
But, while the province’s offer was well received, the Australian authorities indicated that assistance was not needed at the moment.
"Disasters do not recognise boundaries and in the spirit of humanity and friendship, the Western Cape government extended its offer of support to the Australian government,” Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Wednesday.
Bredell says the Western Cape government reached out to the Australian High Commissioner on January 3 to offer support and convey its sympathies to the Australian people for the ongoing disaster.
“The world has been shocked by the severity of the ongoing fires in Australia and we believe where we can make a difference, we should certainly try do so.”