Fire-scarred Joe Slovo residents sleep out in cold to guard their housing material

CAPE TOWN - A humanitarian crisis in Joe Slovo informal settlement, Langa, has resulted in some desperate residents sleeping outside in the cold to safeguard their building materials following a devastating fire that left them homeless. Hundreds of affected residents queued to be registered by authorities on Monday after the massive fire – which took just under six hours to extinguish – ripped through the area on Saturday.

The cause of the blaze was not yet clear. According to deputy mayor Eddie Andrews, the Disaster Risk Management Centre and Informal Settlements Management concluded the registration process revealed that 260 structures were destroyed, affecting 767 people. Initially, 1 200 residents were estimated to have been affected.

“The City’s water and sanitation department is delivering 10 chemical toilets to the site later this week. The solid waste department has not been able to clear the fire debris yet, as some residents have started to rebuild their structures. While emergency shelter was made available at a local church hall, the demand has been very low, as most individuals prefer to stay with friends or relatives,” said Andrews. While organisations including Gift of the Givers and members of the public continue to help with humanitarian assistance, the government has been called on to step in. Ward 52 councillor Thembelani Nyamakazi said there had not been any tangible thing the government had assisted with.

“Together with local leaders we are the ones who approached a local church to use its hall. Some people, especially those who can’t afford to buy building material, have opted to sleep outside to safeguard their material, which is damaged but reusable. “Some only have two or three zincs that are reusable so there is a shortage. Those who can afford to buy are starting to rebuild. Many individuals and organisations have been assisting with food. We have not seen anything tangible that the City or Province has offered so far besides the firefighters assisting,” said Nyamakazi. He added some of the affected residents were among those who had been waiting for housing opportunities in the N2 Gateway Housing Project and others received houses but allegedly rented them out and went back to the community to rebuild shacks.

“As new councillors we don’t know yet how many people from here received houses and how many didn’t, or what is stalling the project.” Gift of the Givers operations manager Ali Sablay said they had provided affected residents with hot meals, water, baby care pacts, mattresses, blankets, hygiene packs and other essential items. “Our teams will be on the ground for the next three days until the registration process is completed for social development relief to take over,” said Sablay.

Animal Welfare Society of SA said yesterday two dogs were surrendered by their owners, who explained they were not in a position to take care of them after losing everything in the fire. One dog who sustained burn wounds to his ears was found lying in the ruins of what used to be a bedroom he shared with his owner. The GOOD Party's Brett Herron said the density of the settlement was a fire and flood disaster waiting to happen.

“You can tell a government’s priorities by the choices they make in their budgets … to leave people living in dangerous and squalor-like conditions because they refuse to allocate so-called ’own funds’ towards addressing our housing crisis. “Like many of the housing projects across the country that have been identified as ’priority projects’, the N2 Gateway Housing Project has also failed to deliver housing at the scale and pace that was promised. It has largely ground to a halt, leaving thousands of people living in precarious and unhealthy conditions,” said Herron. The provincial Human Settlements Department did not respond to questions by deadline.