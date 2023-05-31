Fire Service veterans who set example to others by working hard call it a day

Cape Town – Two City Fire and Rescue Service staff members have clocked out for good after a combined 60 years of dedicated service. Steve Abrahamse and Paul van Zyl were personally thanked for their hard work by Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith at the Roeland Street fire station last week.

Divisional Commander Abrahamse joined the City’s Fire and Rescue Service in 1976, stationed in Goodwood, the very same station he completed his career. As Divisional Commander for Operations District North, he was in charge of Goodwood, Bellville, Brackenfell and Kraaifontein fire stations. After successfully achieving his junior firefighter certificate, he joined the Cape Town fire station in 1977. Abrahamse progressed to the rank of senior fireman and joined the Bellville fire station as a fire officer in 1982. During his career, he also spent some time working for the Windhoek Fire Department and in Potchefstroom as Head of Fire Safety from 1990 to 1995.

Abrahamse returned to Cape Town and joined Milnerton Fire Department as Deputy Chief fire officer until the amalgamation of the various local government authorities into the City of Cape Town. Van Zyl had joined the City’s Fire and Rescue Service in October 1992. Prior to this, he completed his apprenticeship as a heavy vehicle diesel mechanic. He was assigned to the workshop at the Roeland Street fire station since joining.

During his service, Van Wyl not only kept vehicles on the road by doing emergency repairs and preventative maintenance, but also assisted many others, such as restoring and maintaining all the Unimog 4x4 firefighting vehicles assigned to the old Newlands forestry station. Van Zyl is a keen woodworker and manufactured many farewell gifts/shields for staff retiring, trophies for sporting events or items to be showcased throughout the Fire and Rescue Service. He had a keen eye for detail, as was evident in the many scale models he made of firefighting vehicles as a hobby. In addition, Van Zyl was actively involved in restoring many of the items on display at the Fire Museum at Roeland Street fire station.

He is retiring after 30 years and seven months of dedicated service. “The City would like to thank these two staff members for their perseverance and commitment to serving the residents of Cape Town. They also set an example for their counterparts, with what can be achieved through hard work. “We wish them well and hope they will enjoy spending time with family and friends, and finding new passions during their respective next chapters,” said Smith.