Fire services and contracted ground teams bring Slanghoek blaze near Rawsonville under control without injuries

Cape Town – A fire at Slanghoek, just outside Rawsonville, has been contained and is no longer a threat to infrastructure in the area. The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s fire services confirmed that they, together with contracted ground teams NCC, made good progress in containing the fire in Slanghoek outside Rawsonville on Monday.

“Aerial resources were deployed in the early morning but have however stood down. There are currently four contracted ground teams who are supported by six fire-fighting vehicles. “There are currently 53 crew members attending to the fire. Although the fire has been mostly contained, active management of flare-ups, monitoring and mopping-up activities will continue until sundown. The current ground teams will be replaced by two new teams at 9pm this evening,” said CWDM in a statement at midday. No injuries or damages to infrastructure or orchards have been reported.

CWDM Fire Services responded to the veld fire at about 9pm on Sunday night with contracted ground teams NCC. The blaze occurred at a large section of unmaintained veld in the Slanghoek valley and due to the fire’s proximity to structures most of the firefighting activities were focused on structural protection. On Sunday, the ground teams were supported by seven firefighting vehicles, preventing damages to infrastructure and orchards.

